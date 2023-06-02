close

India has huge potential for recycling of electronic wastes: NITI Aayog CEO

He pointed out that if electronic wastes are not recycled then it can damage and pollute the environment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday said that India has been trying to give a push to circular economy as there is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste.

Subrahmanyam also noted that India is extremely dependent on import of lithium and rare earth, key components in many electronic devices and various industrial applications, including medical technology, aerospace and defence.

He pointed out that if electronic wastes are not recycled then it can damage and pollute the environment.

"There is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste," Subrahmanyam said.

The NITI Aayog CEO said India is currently 5th largest economy and by 2030 it will become the third largest economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NITI Aayog CEO Niti Aayog e-waste

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

