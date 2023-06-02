India has huge potential for recycling of electronic wastes: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday said that India has been trying to give a push to circular economy as there is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste.
Subrahmanyam also noted that India is extremely dependent on import of lithium and rare earth, key components in many electronic devices and various industrial applications, including medical technology, aerospace and defence.
He pointed out that if electronic wastes are not recycled then it can damage and pollute the environment.
"There is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste," Subrahmanyam said.
The NITI Aayog CEO said India is currently 5th largest economy and by 2030 it will become the third largest economy.
