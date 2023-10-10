close
India, Italy ink pact to expand ties with development of military hardware

Defence ministry said focus of talks between Singh and Crosetto on Monday was on defence-industrial cooperation and that the pact will help promote co-development and setting up of joint ventures

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
India and Italy inked an agreement to expand their defence ties including for co-development and co-production of military platforms following wide-ranging talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome.
Singh is in Italy on the first leg of his two-nation tour. From Italy, the minister will be travelling to France.
In a statement on Tuesday, the defence ministry said the focus of the talks between Singh and Crosetto on Monday was on defence-industrial cooperation and that the pact will help promote co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures.
"The agreement will promote bilateral cooperation in varied defence domains, such as security and defence policy, research and development, education in the military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures," it said.
The signing of the pact is seen as a major initiative to expand the defence cooperation that came nearly two years after the defence ministry lifted the ban on AgustaWestland and its parent company Leonardo SpA.
Leonardo SpA, which was earlier known as Finmeccanica, and AgustaWestland were banned in 2014 in the wake of allegations of corruption in a Rs 3,500-crore VVIP helicopters deal.
The ministry said both sides discussed a host of defence cooperation issues, including training, sharing of information, naval exercises and maritime security.
"The two ministers discussed the complementary capacities of India and Italy in defence and the possibilities of joint development," it said in a statement.
It said Singh suggested fostering the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies.
On Tuesday, Singh also interacted with top executives of 24 Italian defence companies during which he emphasised the need for the defence industries of the two countries to work together.
He stated that the Modi government has significantly improved the ease of doing business in India, eased the norms for FDI in defence, created two defence industrial corridors and is consistently working to encourage defence manufacturing in India.
"India offers exciting opportunities for co-development and co-production and the complementary capacities of Indian and Italian defence industries could be optimised in a win-win situation," he said.

He requested the Italian industry leaders to strengthen the supply chain linkages with the Indian defence manufacturers and develop closer ties with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
Industry leaders from Leonardo, Fincantieri, Electtronica, Beretta, AIAD, Pasquali and many other prominent Italian companies were present.
"Presence of the Italian defence industry in these numbers was a record of sorts," the defence ministry said.
It said Singh welcomed the proposals made by the CEOs on strengthening defence relations between the two countries and assured them of all necessary support and assistance on the part of the government of India.
The Italian Under Secretary of Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago also attended the meeting, in addition to the representation by the Secretary General of the Association of Defence Industries and the Italian Ministry of Defence.
Later in the day, Singh, accompanied by Cremnago and Indian Ambassador to Italy Neena Malhotra visited Montone in Perugia Province where he paid rich tributes at a memorial recently built for Naik Yashwant Ghadge and other Indian soldiers who fought in the Italian Campaign in World War II.
Over 50,000 soldiers from the Indian Army had participated in the Italian campaign, of which over 5,700 lost their lives and are commemorated in various cemeteries across Italy.
He was welcomed by the Mayor of Montone, the local community, school children and the Indian community members at Montone.
Singh thanked them for keeping the memories of Indian soldiers alive.
"The visit of the defence minister to the Yaswant Ghadge memorial has deepened the unique historical connection India shares with Italy," the ministry said.

