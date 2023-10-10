close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Just 3 nurses to take care of 60 babies at Nanded govt hospital: Congress

One warmer was used to treat three babies at a time and manpower at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital's NICU was of just three nurses, said the MLA from Bhokar in Nanded

hospital, medical, medical tourism

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 60 infants were admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded city where 31 patients died in a span of 48 hours a few days ago, but there were only three nurses to take care of the babies, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday.

One warmer was used to treat three babies at a time and manpower at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital's NICU was of just three nurses, said the MLA from Bhokar in Nanded district.

Chavan was speaking to the media after attending a party meeting here in central Maharashtra. "When I visited the (NICU) ward after the incident (of 24 patients dying in a single day and 7 more in the next 24 hours) in the government-run hospital (in Nanded), I saw one warmer being used to treat three infants at a time.

Just three nurses were taking care of more than 60 infants in the ward," he said. Chavan said the hospital, named after his late father, has patients more than its capacity. "It is a 500-bed hospital, but more than 1,000 patients are admitted there. It is a fact that the facility was short on medicines and posts of doctors were also vacant.

We have given 40 to 50 nurses to the hospital from our side. The government says they will fill up the vacancies. But till then what should be done?" Chavan asked.

After multiple deaths at the hospital in late September and early October, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said there was no shortage of medicines at the state-run health facility. "We don't want to engage in a blame game here, but work should be done," Chavan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

SC defers hearing on GM mustard to Nov 21; might delay further trials

Congress to announce candidates for MP polls after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Mizoram polls: Opposition does not have convincing arguments, says CM

PM's visit to Pithoragarh on October 12 will boost tourism: U'khand CM

Excise case: Court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Oct 13

Topics : Maharashtra hospitals Government hospitals

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon