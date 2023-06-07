PM Mitra mega textile park worth Rs 10,000 cr to come up in Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government will set up a PM Mitra Mega Textile Park on 1,000 acres in Malihabad tehsil in Lucknow.

The project will bring investment of Rs 10,000 crore and employment to around one lakh youth.

According to the state government spokesman, the project will come up in Attari village, in Malihabad tehsil, on the outskirts of the state capital.

Attari village has been selected keeping in view the connectivity of park with the rest of the city. The park will have industrial plots and industrial sheds.

The project site is located 20 km away from NH-20 and SH-20, both of which are four-lane roads connecting Lucknow to Sitapur and Hardoi, respectively.

The park will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under this plan, infrastructure worth Rs 500 crore will be constructed.

Also Read 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP BJP's state executive to meet in Lucknow today to discuss 2024 poll plan Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29 Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP' Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session Air India relief flight with engineers to leave for Russia today: Sources BBC in hands of people with agenda on India: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri PM Modi visit shows strong India-US partnership: Indian American leader G20: Experts deliberate on cyber security exercise for banking sector Odisha train crash: SCR announces cancellations of few trains till June 9

A provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for manufacturing units based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Common infrastructure at the park includes road network, 24/7 power supply, water supply, warehouses, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facilities, administrative building with product display facility and exhibition centre with testing laboratory.

Other highlights of the park will be workers' hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recreational facilities, open spaces and parks and security arrangements.

--IANS

amita/dpb