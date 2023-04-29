India logs 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 51,314

India saw a single-day rise of 7,171 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670 India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554 India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848 Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers, calls for WFI chief's ouster Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD Eastern India may experience above-normal temp, heat wave in May, says IMD Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today