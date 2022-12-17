JUST IN
Top Headlines: Climate tariff walls, coffee diplomacy at G20 and more
Working to cut cost of telecom ops to attract investments: DoT secretary
SC stays NGT order directing Rajasthan to pay environmental compensation
NDMC gearing up for G20 Summit, begins upgradation of roads: Council member
Telecom operators installing 2,500 base stations per week for 5G: Chauhan
Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023
Over 70 eminent citizens write to MPs on Digi Personal Data Protection Bill
Cabinet okays bill decriminalising minor offences to push ease of doing biz
Apparel exports arrest fall, rise by 11.7 pc in Nov: AEPC Chairman
RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation, gutkha biz tax on agenda
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IT Ministry extends deadline for feedback on Digital Data Bill to Jan 2

The purpose of the draft bill is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data

Topics
AI and Digital data security | data protection laws | Data protection Bill

IANS  |  New Delhi 

data protection bill
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Centre on Saturday extended the last date for receipt of feedback and comments on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, till January 2, 2023.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) published the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, along with an Explanatory note, which was released by it on its website on November 18, 2022.

"Feedback from the public was sought by December 17, 2022. In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the Ministry has decided to extend the last date for receipt of comments till January 2, 2023," said the Ministry.

The MeitY has been deliberating on various aspects of digital personal data and its protection, and has formulated a draft bill -- The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022.

The purpose of the draft bill is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill frames out the rights and duties of the citizen ('Digital Nagrik') on one hand and the obligations to use collected data lawfully of the Data Fiduciary on the other hand.

The bill is based on the following principles around the data economy:

The bill will establish the comprehensive legal framework governing digital personal data protection in India. The bill provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises the right of individuals to protect their personal data, societal rights and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

--IANS

kvm/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AI and Digital data security

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.