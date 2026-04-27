Solar powers India as electricity demand hits record high of 256 GW

Rising temperatures across India pushed more people indoors, driving the country’s power consumption to a record high of 256 GW on Saturday, April 25. Unlike the grid failures often associated with high demand, the requirement was met comfortably. Solar energy contributed nearly 22 per cent of the total supply.

Power demand peaked at 256.11 GW at 3.38 pm on Saturday, with solar generation accounting for nearly 57 GW, data from the Grid Controller of India showed. At around 12.30 pm, solar contribution rose to nearly 81 GW, accounting for about one-third of total electricity generation of 244.6 GW.

What drove India’s record power demand?

The power ministry has projected peak demand to reach up to 271 GW this season amid rising temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave advisory for the coming days across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. Maximum temperatures ranged between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius across most parts of the country last week.

Wind energy gathers pace

While coal-based power plants remain the backbone of India’s electricity supply, the contribution of non-fossil sources, including solar and wind, has been rising steadily. The government has finalised a national electricity plan to meet peak demand of 458 GW by 2032, while supporting the integration of renewable energy and green hydrogen loads into the grid.

Besides solar, wind energy capacity has accelerated in recent years, supported by new auctions, improved transmission infrastructure, and stronger demand for clean power. In FY26, India recorded its best-ever year for wind energy, adding 6.1 GW of installed capacity, taking the total capacity to over 56.1 GW, with an additional 28 GW under implementation.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi last week said India will achieve 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036.