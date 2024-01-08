Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India reports 605 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 4,002

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 44,481,341, an increase of 648 since Sunday morning

covid, corona, coronavirus

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,396 with four new deaths--two from Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura--reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded 605 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official data.
The active cases have increased to 4,002, while the country's overall Covid case tally stands at over 45 milion (45,018,792).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The death toll was recorded at 533,396 with four new deaths--two from Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura--reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 44,481,341, an increase of 648 since Sunday morning.
In Kerala, a 70-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and an 81-year-old male with T2DM and HTN, and in Karnataka, a 48-year-old male with CA and TB died, while one person in Tripura succumbed to Covid.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 11,838 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country till January 7.
The data is a compilation of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (National Centre for Disease Control), media bulletins and websites of various States at 8 am on January 4.
As winter sets in, health experts are highlighting a sudden surge in viral infections, influenza, and Covid-19 cases.
Dr Nikhil Modi, a senior pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, pointed out that the declining temperature leads to increased moisture in the air, low wind speed, and a rise in pollution, contributing to various infections.
"Due to the falling temperature, there is fog, which, along with pollution, forms smog. This atmospheric condition can result in different types of infections, and many people are experiencing difficulty in breathing," Dr Modi said earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.
JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny.

Also Read

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

JN.1 Covid-19 update: 83 cases detected in India so far, says INSACOG

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Former-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies at a pvt hospital at 89

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today

Ram Mandir 'gives Hindus a reason to celebrate': NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Bilkis Bano case verdict in Supreme Court today: 5 things you should know

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86.However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Death toll Coronavirus Vaccine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayCovid-19 Cases UpdateBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon