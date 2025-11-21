Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector

In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions (Photo: AdobeStock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

India's Ayush sector has witnessed a remarkable 15-fold growth over the past decade, emerging as a significant player in the global wellness market.

In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions, positioning India at the forefront of the worldwide wellness movement.

"With a 15x surge in 10 years, India's Ayush market has become a major global player! Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy are fueling worldwide demand for holistic and natural health solutions, placing India at the forefront of the global wellness movement," the post read.

 

Earlier on Thursday, the 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed 'Power of Partnerships,' was organised in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare.

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector. He noted that this year's theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Highlighting India's significant progress over the last decade, he underlined the country's role in supplying medicines to more than 200 countries, meeting a major share of the US and UK demand for generic drugs, and fulfilling 60 per cent of global vaccine requirements.

He further highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which provides health protection to over 600 million people, and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have substantially reduced the cost of essential medicines.

Nadda emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a global research and digital innovation hub, with over 1,600 Global Capability Centres, including several in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, driving cutting-edge development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AYUSH Ayush Ministry Ayushman Bharat Ayurveda Ayurveda market

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

