Monitoring China supplying submarines, ships to Pak: Navy vice chief

Monitoring China supplying submarines, ships to Pak: Navy vice chief

The Indian Navy is working towards strengthening the country's defence systems, particularly anti-submarine warfare, he said

Sanjay Vatsayan

Vice Chief of Naval staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Vice Chief of Naval staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has said that Indian Navy is aware that China is providing submarines and ships to Pakistan and is closely "monitoring" all developments to ensure maritime preparedness and safeguard national interests.

"We are aware that China is supplying submarines and ships to Pakistan. We are monitoring everything closely..." he said addressing an event in the national capital.

The Indian Navy is working towards strengthening the country's defence systems, particularly anti-submarine warfare, he said.

"We have full knowledge that China is giving submarines to Pakistan and soon enough submarine induction of theirs will start. But we are also monitoring all the situations in the area. Whatever we have to do and counter, we are working towards that. We also know what kind of capabilities we need for anti-submarine warfare," said Vice Admiral Vatsayan.

 

The Vice Admiral's remarks were made during a press conference called for the curtain raiser event of Indian Navy's Swavlamban 2025, which will held from November 25-26 at Mankshaw Centre in the national capital.

This edition will spotlight breakthrough technologies, indigenous solutions and the Navy's drive towards Aatmanirbharta -- contributing to India's march toward Viksit Bharat.

The Indian Navy is monitoring other capabilities and technologies being provided by other countries, and accordingly in an effort to counter such tech, the Indian Navy continuously reviews its capabilities and make an induction and acquisition profile, the Vice Chief of Navy said.

Talking about China's capabilities, he highlighted that the country is set to induct its third aircraft carrier, but said that the Indian Navy will be getting multiple aircrafts in the next two years.

"As for China, yes they have gotten their third aircraft carrier. But as I said there are some aircrafts which are under construction and will be delivered in the next 2 years. The AON (Acceptance of Necessity) we had gotten, and gotten the capabilities in the last 5 years, so we have full trust that we are doing what is needed given that perspective," he added.

Earlier on November 1, Vice Chief Vatsayan said that the Navy is closely monitoring the presence of "extra-regional powers" in the Indian Ocean/

Underlining the Indian Navy's continuous surveillance, the Navy Vice Chief said that at any time, there are 40 to 50 ships operating in the Indian Ocean and assured the Navy's readiness to meet any contingency.

Indian Navy's Swavlamban 2025 is a forum which will bring together innovators, startups, industry and the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also set to attend Swavlamban 2025, according to the Naval vice chief.

The forum this time will focus on MSME increasing indigenous manufacturing. In view of increasing indigenous capabilities, the Navy has already ordered 12 boats with swarming capabilities, and has placed orders worth Rs 1,400 crore for the Navy as a whole.

For the future, according to the Vice Naval chief, high power microwave and directed energy weapons are under development, including laser weapons.

According to the Swavlamban 3.0 document released in 2024, the Indian Navy seeks to further synergise Indian Navy's relationship with the industry and encourage all sectors of industry to come forward and participate in indigenous development of all Naval Systems, with an ultimate aim towards making Bharat self-reliant in the vital domain of defence technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Navy India China relations Pakistan-India

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

