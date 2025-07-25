Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt plans to bring oil firms' private pipelines under PNGRB oversight

Govt plans to bring oil firms' private pipelines under PNGRB oversight

Oil ministry plans to amend the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act to bring oil firms' captive pipelines under regulatory oversight, enabling third-party access & uniform safety standards

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Under the existing law, PNGRB has the authority to declare a dedicated pipeline a “common carrier” or “contract carrier”, depending on its usage. (Photo/ Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s oil and gas sector could soon witness a major regulatory shift, as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is preparing to bring privately used, or “captive”, pipelines under the supervision of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), according to a report by The Economic Times. 
The ministry plans to introduce changes through amendments to the PNGRB Act. Currently, the law refers to such infrastructure as “dedicated” pipelines — used solely for a company’s internal operations — and does not explicitly recognise the term “captive”, which is often used by oil firms.   
   

Push for common carrier status

Under the existing law, PNGRB has the authority to declare a dedicated pipeline a “common carrier” or “contract carrier”, depending on its usage. Common carriers must allow third-party access, which many state-run oil companies have been reluctant to accept. They fear it could result in a decline in their market dominance if private players gain access to their infrastructure, the news report said. 
In December 2022, PNGRB had written to major state-owned oil firms — Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — urging regulation of their dedicated pipelines to ensure fair play and protect consumer interests. 

Also Read

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Two public-sector firms pull bond sales as RBI moves spark swings

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil finalises India's largest green hydrogen project at Panipat

BPCL

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Time to buy or sell OMCs as govt hikes excise duty?

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Oil-linked stocks trade mix after crude oil prices fall below $70/barrel

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil Corp inks 14-year LNG supply pact worth $7-9 bn with UAE's ADNOC

“The intent of bringing such pipelines under the ambit of PNGRB is to protect the interest of consumers by fostering fair trade and competition... and monitoring of compliance of technical and safety standards,” the regulator wrote in its letter.
 

EU sanctions to hit Indian oil exporters

Recent European Union sanctions on Russian crude products are likely to push Indian refiners to depend more on intermediaries and traders to maintain overseas sales. 
Indian private refiners like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are likely to face challenges after the EU’s 18th round of sanctions against Russia, news agency Reuters reported. The new rules ban imports of petroleum products made from Russian crude, even if refined in a third country, affecting key export markets. 
Reliance, India’s top buyer of Russian oil, exported nearly 2.83 million barrels of diesel and 1.5 million barrels of jet fuel per month to Europe in 2025, which accounted for about 30 per cent and 60 per cent of its exports of these fuels. The new sanctions will be implemented gradually over six months. 
Nayara Energy, which is backed by Russia’s Rosneft, is also sanctioned under the new package. With these developments, Indian refiners may increasingly rely on traders to divert their products to alternative markets.

More From This Section

Telecom

Draft telecom policy targets 1 mn jobs, ₹1 trn investment a year by 2030

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

CDMOs gear up for peptide boom amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs

FMCG SHOP, GST

Consumer goods companies bank on festivals for urban demand revivalpremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New national cooperative policy aims to cover 500 million people

Topics : Indian Oil Company Pipeline Oil Ministry BS Web Reports European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon