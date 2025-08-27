Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No challenge in using E20 fuel in E10-compliant cars: Renault India

No challenge in using E20 fuel in E10-compliant cars: Renault India

Issuing clarifications on the queries raised by customers related to the use of E20 fuel in vehicles tested and certified for E10, the company said it conducted 'rigorous' durability tests

The company also added that the draft study was shared with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), acknowledging that the present vehicles on the road are compatible with E20 | (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi
Aug 27 2025

Renault India on Wednesday announced that it has not found any serious challenges with its cars running on E20 fuel, even when used in vehicles that are E10-compliant and tested, news agency PTI reported.
 
Issuing clarifications on the queries raised by customers related to the use of E20 fuel in vehicles tested and certified for E10, the company said it conducted ‘rigorous’ durability tests jointly with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The test involved various fuel combinations, including the use of E20 fuel in vehicles certified for E10.
 
The company also added that the draft study was shared with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), acknowledging that the present vehicles on the road are compatible with E20.
   
This comes at a time when petrol vehicle owners are concerned about the impact of E20 fuel, sparking a nationwide debate. According to media reports, while many of the older vehicles are not designed for ethanol blends beyond E10, vehicle owners have raised fears of long-term damage.
 
A LocalCircles survey found that 28 per cent of petrol vehicle owners with cars bought in 2022 or earlier reported facing either abnormal wear and tear or repair requirements, since the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20).

A PTI report citing industry experts said that the usage of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in vehicles could result in a loss of fuel efficiency by two to five per cent, depending on the type of cars.
 

E20 fuel controversy 

E20 fuel consists of a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, which leads to a reduction in emissions and cuts India’s crude oil imports. However, the older vehicles, which are E10 fuel compliant, are more likely to witness a five to seven per cent lower fuel efficiency and higher wear and tear. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the government’s push for a nationwide implementation.
 

Centre defends E20 rollout 

Business Standard previously reported that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) put the fears of loss of fuel efficiency to rest. Addressing the concerns surrounding the use of E20 fuel, the oil ministry said, “Despite the increase in price of ethanol in comparison to petrol, the oil companies have not gone back on the ethanol blending mandate because the programme delivers on energy security, boosts farmers’ incomes and environmental sustainability.”
 
Centre, while defending its stance, also said, “The efficiency drop (if any) in E10 vehicles has been marginal. For some manufacturers, vehicles have been E20 compatible from as far back as 2009. The question of any drop in fuel efficiency in such vehicles does not arise.”
 
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also defended the rollout of E20. Speaking at an event, he said, “By putting 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, has there been any car in the country that has faced issues? Just name one.” He added that both the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and the Automotive Research Association of India have supported the transition.
 

Aug 27 2025

