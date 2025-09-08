Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IFC inks $60 mn deal with Visakhapatnam govt to upgrade sanitation infra

IFC inks $60 mn deal with Visakhapatnam govt to upgrade sanitation infra

To this effect, a formal agreement was signed on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat between the International Finance Corporation and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Dollar, Plaza Accord

The investment is directed towards the Madhurawada Sewerage System Project, which aims at transforming sanitation infrastructure in one of Visakhapatnam's most rapidly urbanising regions, it said. ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first-ever municipal funding, the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group arm, has announced a commitment of up to USD 60 million (about Rs 498 crore) in rupee-denominated non-convertible debentures of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to transform sanitation infrastructure.

To this effect, a formal agreement was signed on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), marking a path-breaking development in India's municipal finance landscape.

This is the first-ever direct municipal financing by IFC in India, and also the first instance of a development finance institution extending investment to an Indian city without a sovereign guarantee, a joint statement said.

 

The development signals a new era of municipal creditworthiness, showcasing how financially disciplined and progressive urban local bodies (ULBs) can attract global capital for critical infrastructure projects, it added.

The investment is directed towards the Madhurawada Sewerage System Project, which aims at transforming sanitation infrastructure in one of Visakhapatnam's most rapidly urbanising regions, it said.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

Infosys

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

Microfinance

MFI credit cost to moderate to 4-4.5% in FY26, 3-3.5% in FY27: ICRA

Israel building strike

Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Lebanon, including 4 Hezbollah members

Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department S Suresh Kumar said, "Our vision is to create a city that is not only cleaner and healthier but also sets a precedent for other cities aspiring to modernise with global standards of financing and governance".

Announcing the landmark collaboration, IFC managing director Makhtar Diop said, "Our partnership with Visakhapatnam shows how municipalities can mobilise private capital to deliver essential services affordably and sustainably, from wastewater and sanitation to transport and solid waste management, without sovereign guarantees.

This first-of-its-kind municipal financing will help protect the city's coastline, create jobs, and set a new benchmark for resilient, low-carbon growth, he said, adding that it is a testament to the World Bank Group's commitment to help cities leverage limited public funds to attract global private investment.

What India is pioneering today can inspire cities everywhere to build cleaner, more resilient, and future-ready urban spaces, he added.

The entire project cost is Rs 553 crore. Of this, the central government contribution would be Rs 45.64 crore through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and GVMC would contribute Rs 9.36 crore from its internal accruals, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress BJP flags

NDA holds edge in vice presidential election; Radhakrishnan favoured

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic parkpremium

bank customers, banking, bank branch, bank services, banks

BoB to PNB: Banks act to ensure uninterrupted services in flood-hit Punjab

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

AI, drone survey: DJB takes steps to revamp Delhi's sewerage infrastructure

CP Radhakrishnan, Sudershan Reddy

Vice President polls on September 9: How Parliament numbers stack up

Topics : IFC Visakhapatnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsSteel DemandUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon