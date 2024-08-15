India's first indigenous semiconductor chip will be made in Gujarat: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said India's first indigenously developed semiconductor chip will be manufactured in the state, which has so far attracted an investment of Rs 1 trn in electronics and chip manufacturing sectors. He was addressing a gathering in Nadiad town of Kheda district in the state after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day. "The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held earlier this year was instrumental in attracting new investment in emerging sectors like AI and semiconductor," he said. "We have so far attracted an investment of Rs 1 trn in the electronics and semiconductor sector and India's first semiconductor chip will be manufactured in Gujarat," he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the occasion, he announced a significant increase in the monthly income limit set earlier by the state government for people wanting free ration under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). At present, a family with a monthly income of Rs 15,000 is eligible to get free food grain under the scheme.



"In January, PM Narendra Modi extended the tenure Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna for another five years so that the poor people get free food grains. To cover more people under this scheme, I announce to increase the monthly income limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000," the CM said.

For strengthening and expanding the road infrastructure, the CM announced the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. India became the fifth largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now the PM has resolved to make India the third largest economy. "The PM has given us the target of making India a developed country by 2047, when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence.



Gujarat is committed to be a leading state in achieving the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047. We have prepared a road map for 'Viksit Gujarat'," he said. "This document is based on two key principles - Earning Well and Living Well. To realise the vision of 'Earning Well', we have already started planning for creating new employment opportunities in the future," he added. The CM informed the people that Gujarat is leading in the renewable energy sector and the state has set the target of installing 100 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2030 in the state. "Gujarat is also a leader in solar rooftop schemes in the country.



This year, we have set the target of covering 1 mn houses under the PM Surya Ghar scheme of providing free electricity to people. Gujarat has always been a leading state in accepting and achieving the targets set by the PM," he said. Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative launched recently by the PM to increase the green cover, Gujarat stood second in the country by planting over 72.5 mn trees, the CM said.