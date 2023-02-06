JUST IN
Business Standard

Avalanche kills 2 BRO labourers, 1 missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul

Two labourers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were killed while another is missing after an avalanche hit them near Chika in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday evening.

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Avalanche | Death toll

ANI  General News 

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand
Representative Image

The search operation for another missing person that was continued for hours was called off due to low temperature and visibility.

According to the officials, the deceased persons were identified as Ram Budha (19) and Rakesh, while the missing person has been identified as Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal.

State Emergency Operation Centre has said that the search operation for the missing person will be resumed on Monday again.

"Two people were dead and one was missing in an avalanche that occurred near Chika in Lahaul and Spiti district at around 3 pm yesterday. Rescue efforts were called off due to low temperature and visibility, it will resume tomorrow," the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

"District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Lahual and Spiti informed that an incident of avalanche occurred near (Chika) Shrinkula Pass at 35 KM in Subdivision Lahaul," it further said, adding "In this incident, three BRO casual labours got buried under the avalanche along with snow cutter/dozer machinery, out of which two dead bodies have been recovered and are being brought to RH Keylong.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:13 IST

