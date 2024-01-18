Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's Nuclear Power Corporation to commission new reactor every year

NPCIL chairman and managing director BC Pathak expressed confidence in India's self-sufficiency in energy security

Nuclear reactor, nuclear plant, nuclear power plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich plant, Muelheim-Kaerlich,

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is on a mission to commission a nuclear power reactor every year, Chairman and Managing Director BC Pathak said. In an interview with The Hindu, he also outlined the progress and future plans of the country's nuclear power sector.

On December 17, 2023, the fourth unit of India's largest indigenous 700-MWe pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) in Kakrapar, Gujarat, achieved criticality, marking a significant milestone. Pathak highlighted that NPCIL aims to continue this momentum, with another 700-MWe unit set to be commissioned in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, in 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the interview, Pathak also highlighted the distinction between electricity generation and energy, underlining the need to decarbonise the broader energy sector. He also stressed that nuclear power might play an essential role in producing green hydrogen, contributing to global efforts to achieve a cleaner energy transition.

Addressing concerns about delays in commissioning the Kakrapar-3 unit, Pathak clarified that the reactor was connected to the grid six months after achieving criticality, citing commissioning experiments and challenges that were successfully addressed. 

He also highlighted the advanced safety features of the 700-MWe PHWRs, positioning them among the safest reactors globally.

Pathak also debunked claims that NPCIL would exclusively build 700-MWe PHWRs, stating a readiness to consider 220-MWe PHWRs if needed. He emphasised the importance of achieving economies of scale in meeting India's substantial electricity requirements.

Pathak further mentioned India's commitment to increasing its nuclear power capacity and addressed the progress of various nuclear projects across the country, including upcoming reactors [Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-7 (RAPS-7), Madras Atomic Power Station-1 (MAPS-1), Tarapur Atomic Power Station-1 (TAPS-1), Kudankulam-3,4, 5 and 6] and initiatives such as green hydrogen production.

Regarding delays in projects at Jaitapur in Maharashtra and Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh involving French and American collaborations, Pathak mentioned ongoing discussions on technical issues with EDF and Westinghouse.

Looking ahead, Pathak outlined NPCIL's adherence to a three-stage nuclear power program, emphasising the gradual and sequential nature of nuclear technology evolution. He expressed confidence in India's self-sufficiency in energy security as the country progresses through the stages of its nuclear power program.

Also Read

Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International passes away at 80

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Transparent system, people's participation led to poverty decline: PM Modi

Navy rescues crew after Houthis attack vessel near coast of Yemen

E-carts to give free rides to devotees visiting Ayodhya's Ram temple

Govt offices to remain closed for half a day for Ram Temple consecration

After Pakistan hits back on Iran, China offers mediation to ease tensions


"I don't think there is any delay. We are on the right track. Our three-stage programme is the best in the world. It is self-sustaining," said Pathak.

Nuclear Power in India


Earlier, in December 2023, the Centre announced plans to quadruple its nuclear power capacity from 7,480 megawatts (MW) to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh outlined the significant progress made in India's nuclear power sector in a written response during a Lok Sabha parliamentary session. He stated that annual electricity generation from nuclear power plants has increased from 35,334 million units in 2013-14 to 46,982 million units in 2022-23.

Singh also reported that installed nuclear capacity has increased from 4,780 MW in 2013-14 to 7,480 MW.

According to the minister, nuclear power generation in India in fiscal year 2023-24 was around 32,017 million units, compared to an aspirational target of 52,340 million units.

India currently operates 23 nuclear power reactors, which have generated approximately 411 billion units of electricity over the past ten years, preventing the release of about 353 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.
Topics : NPCIL Nuclear reactors Nuclear power in India Nuclear projects nuclear power plant reactors Nuclear Power Corporation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon