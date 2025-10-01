Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM unveils ₹100 coin and stamp with first depiction of Bharat Mata

PM unveils ₹100 coin and stamp with first depiction of Bharat Mata

The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade, underlining the organisation's historic contributions

"For the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin, which features first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication.

"For the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.

 

The coin also has the RSS moto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama, which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine".

The postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade, underlining the organisation's historic contributions.

Modi called the moment a proud tribute to Bharat Mata and the RSS's century-long journey of service and dedication.

The centenary celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Culture and attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens.

Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

