India's skilled workforce will make its mark in global job market: PM Modi

In July, the Union Budget announced a set of five schemes at a cost of Rs 2 trillion for skilling and employment as part of the Prime Minister's package

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Highlighting the growing significance of skill development in the changing landscape of the global job market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed hope that India’s skilled workforce will play a prominent role and make its presence felt in the global job market.

In his 11th Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister highlighted several initiatives announced by the government to train India’s youth and build the country as the skill capital of the world, emphasising his government's priority on youth skilling.
“We have launched the Skill India programme on a much broader scale this time. We have earmarked a large fund in this year’s Budget for this purpose. In the Budget, we have also emphasised internships, so that our youth can gain experience, develop their capacity, and showcase their skills in the market. I want to prepare skilled youth in this manner. And friends, observing the global situation today, I can clearly see that Bharat’s skilled manpower, our skilful youth, will be making their mark in the global job market, and we are moving forward with that dream,” he said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that skill development must keep Industry 4.0 in mind as the world is changing, and for India to become a manufacturing hub, skilling must play an important role.

“We have also focused on the necessary skill development for this. We have introduced new models in skill development. We have encouraged public participation so that we can quickly develop skills according to immediate requirements,” he added.

In July, the Union Budget announced a set of five schemes at a cost of Rs 2 trillion for skilling and employment as part of the Prime Minister's package. For skilling, these included a year-long paid internship opportunity for 10 million youth in India’s top 500 companies over the next five years, and a centrally sponsored scheme to upgrade 1,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) in collaboration with industry, among others.

The Prime Minister also highlighted infrastructure development as a means to create numerous employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

“The youth of our country are eager to soar to new heights and achieve greatness. Therefore, our aim is to accelerate progress in every sector, focusing on three key areas. Firstly, we must create new opportunities across all sectors. Secondly, we should work towards strengthening the supporting infrastructure required for evolving systems. And thirdly, we must prioritise and enhance the basic amenities for our citizens,” he added.

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day job market Indian workforce skilled workers India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech Red Fort

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

