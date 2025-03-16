Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India secures 33 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

India secures 33 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

India clinched 12 medals in four events on the final day, concluding their campaign at the Special Olympics World Winter Games with a total of 33 medals in Turin, Italy.





Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:32 PM IST





India's medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

In Snowshoeing, India secured four more medals, adding to the six won earlier in the competition.

Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya each claimed a silver medal in the 25m Snowshoeing event, while Jahangir bagged a bronze in the same category.

The Alpine Skiing segment also saw stellar performances from Indian athletes.

Radha Devi and Nirmala Devi won silver medals in the Intermediate Slalom (F01 and F04 categories, respectively), while Abhishek Kumar secured another silver in the Novice Slalom (M02 category).

 

Akriti demonstrated remarkable endurance in Cross Country Skiing, bagging a bronze medal in the 100m Classical Technique (F02 category).

In the Floorball event, Indian Women's Traditional Team showcased their teamwork and skill, claiming a bronze medal.

While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, six medals came in Snowboarding. Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country four, two and one medal respectively.

"Each medal won is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support from coaches, families, and the entire Special Olympics Bharat family," Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda said in a release.

"We are incredibly proud of their achievements and will continue to support their journey towards greater heights.

Topics : Olympic medals Indian Olympic Association Winter olympics

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

