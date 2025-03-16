India, New Zealand restart FTA negotiations after a 10-year hiatus

India and New Zealand on Sunday announced the restart of ‘comprehensive and mutually beneficial’ free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations after a 10-year hiatus, an official statement said.
Both countries had entered into FTA negotiations 14 years ago, but talks stalled after 10 rounds of discussions. No formal round of negotiation took place after February 2015.
The announcement was made during the visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to India from March 16 to 20 to deepen economic co-operation and forge stronger trade ties between the two countries.
The timing of the launch of the FTA negotiations is crucial because global trade is up for a major reset due to the geopolitical churn. In line with that, countries are increasingly eyeing bilateral agreements. Currently, India is negotiating trade deals with countries such as the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), and Oman. India and Australia are also negotiating a comprehensive FTA.
“The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations aim to achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access. This milestone reflects a shared vision for a stronger economic partnership, fostering resilience and prosperity,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement, adding that commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Todd McClay met on Sunday to lay the foundation for strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries.
While thorny issues between New Delhi and Wellington had delayed the finalisation of the pact a decade ago, talks had also slowed down because both countries, along with over a dozen others, were negotiating to be a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)—a China-backed Asian trade bloc. While India negotiated for several years, it eventually withdrew from RCEP in 2019.
Through an FTA, New Zealand has been pushing for greater market access for agricultural products, forest products, and wine. However, India has been protecting its agriculture sector, including alcohol, by maintaining high import tariffs on such products. India has always maintained that dairy products such as milk, butter, and cheese are a ‘red line’ due to political sensitivities.
However, a reduction in import duty on wine could be possible if talks resume. This is because India has lowered import duties—in a graded manner—for Australia under the FTA that took effect in December 2022.
As far as India is concerned, its main interest has been making gains in the services sector and pushing hard to secure more work visas for skilled workers.
India’s total goods and services exports stood at $0.91 billion, while imports from New Zealand were $0.84 billion during 2023, representing a total trade value of $1.75 billion. On the other hand, India's exports to New Zealand stood at $0.54 billion in the financial year 2023-24, down 1.7 per cent year-on-year. Imports stood at $0.33 billion, down nearly 30 per cent year-on-year, commerce department data showed.
“India and New Zealand share a longstanding partnership founded on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and economic complementarities. Both countries have continuously worked towards building their bilateral relationship encompassing trade and investment,” the statement said.