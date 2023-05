(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Each organisation in India faced an average of 2,108 weekly attacks in the first quarter of 2023, around 18 per cent higher than that in the year-ago period, a Check Point report said on Friday.Global weekly attacks rose by 7 per cent during the reported quarter with each organization facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week.