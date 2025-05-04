Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India setting global benchmarks, Pak facing regular crisis: CM Himanta

India setting global benchmarks, Pak facing regular crisis: CM Himanta

Sarma said that India presently stands as one of the world's most dynamic, resilient and forward-looking nations

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Making a comparison on different economic parameters, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that India is racing ahead by setting global benchmarks, but Pakistan still grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence in the world.

In a post on X, Sarma on Saturday night said that India presently stands as one of the world's most dynamic, resilient and forward-looking nations.

"While Pakistan grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence, India is racing ahead, setting global benchmarks in growth, technology, and self-reliance," he added. 

Sarma pointed out that India's GDP currently stands at USD 4.19 trillion, making it the fifth largest economy in the world, while the same of Pakistan is just USD 357 billion which is less than what a single state like Maharashtra contributes.

 

"From railways to rocket launches, India is building for the future. With a record USD 688.13 billion in (forex) reserves, India has one of the strongest financial cushions on the planet," he added.

Also Read

arrest

At least 39 held in Assam for 'defending Pakistan' after Pahalgam attack

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Govt set to procure next-generation 'very short range air defence system'

Lisa Nandy, Lisa

UK stands with India against terrorism, says British culture secy Nandy

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Pakistani troops continue unprovoked firing along LoC in J-K for 10th day

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Terrorism continues to be scourge facing humanity: President Murmu

In the case of Pakistan, the forex reserves stand at around USD 15.66 billion with frequent IMF dependency just to cover basic imports, the CM claimed.

"India clocked USD 825 billion in exports in FY 202425 supplying everything from software to steel, vaccines to vehicles," he said, adding that Pakistan exported barely USD 35 billion, which is still reliant on raw textiles and rice with little industrial diversification.

Talking about digital dominance, Sarma said with UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and ONDC, India has quietly built the world's most advanced digital public infrastructure, powering inclusion and innovation like never before.

On the other hand, there is no comparable national digital stack in the neighbouring nation with limited financial inclusion and infrastructure, he claimed.

The BJP leader also asserted that India is home to over 100 unicorn startups, thriving in sectors from fintech to deep tech, while there are fewer than five unicorns and negligible global impact in emerging technology in Pakistan.

"Strategic Autonomy: India has not sought a single IMF bailout in over three decades... Chronic Dependence: 24 IMF bailouts and counting Pakistan's economy is built on borrowed time and borrowed money," he stressed.

In regard to space technology, Sarma said from Chandrayaan-3 to Gaganyaan, India is now counted among the top spacefaring nations in the world.

However, there is no operational space programme and no participation in cutting-edge global innovation, he claimed.

"The Message Is Clear...India is no longer just a rising power it is a ruling force in the new global order. We innovate, export, invest, and build while others borrow, blame, and fall behind," the Assam CM said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Sarma has been regularly making comments on Pakistan's various areas, including the armed conflict in Balochistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vizhinjam, Seaport, Port

From protest to prosperity: Vizhinjam port offers new hope for local youth

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

Domestic violence, assault most reported crimes so far in 2025: NCW

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

₹1,700 cr approved for Joshimath rehab, first instalment released: CM Dhami

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

Mandaviya joins 'Fit India' cycling drive, stresses benefits of exercise

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi stops convoy to help road accident victims in Kozhikode

Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon