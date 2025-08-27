Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2 dead, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar

2 dead, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar

The fire department and two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the accident spot

Representative Image: The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Palghar
Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Two persons were killed and nine others injured after a part of a building collapsed in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, located on Narangi Road in Vasai, crashed onto a chawl in the vicinity around 12.05 am, he said.

Rescuers have pulled 11 individuals, some with serious injuries, from the debris so far and two of them have been declared dead, said the official from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

 

The fire department and two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the accident spot, he said.

Citing preliminary information, Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer of Palghar, said the rear portion of Ramabai Apartment fell on the adjoining chawl. Multiple residents were trapped under the debris, he said.

Unfortunately, we have lost Aarohi Omkar Jovil, aged 24, and Utkarsha Jovil, aged 1. Both were found unresponsive under the rubble and declared dead upon arrival at hospital, Kadam.

The injured have been sent to hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara.

Our priority is to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris. We are continuing search operations using advanced equipment and trained rescue personnel, said Kadam.

A temporary barricade has been set up around the site to manage crowd control and facilitate ongoing efforts. Structural engineers are also assessing the remaining portions of the building for further risk, he said.

We are also working with municipal authorities to assess the structural stability of nearby buildings and the cause of the collapse. Residents from adjoining structures have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution, Kadam said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maharashtra Building Collapse Death toll

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

