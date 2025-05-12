Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCW condemns online trolling of FS Vikram Misri's daughter, urges restraint

In a statement issued by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the panel denounced the sharing of the young woman's personal contact details, calling it a "grossly irresponsible act"

The Misri family has also received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, his family, and particularly his daughter media in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions.

In a statement issued by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the panel denounced the sharing of the young woman's personal contact details, calling it a "grossly irresponsible act" and a "serious breach of privacy" that endangers her safety.

Rahatkar stressed that personal attacks on the family members of senior civil servants like Misri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible. 

 

Calling for restraint and respect in both online and offline spaces, the NCW urged citizens to rise above such behaviour. "Let us choose dignity and responsible conduct," Rahatkar added.

The Misri family has also received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav.

"It's utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

"Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stopstand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down. #StopTrollingMisri #SupportDiplomats #VikramMisri #IndianDiplomacy #NoToDoxxing," Rao had posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Commission NCW Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

