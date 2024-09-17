India, US discuss Indo-Pacific and Gaza matters in Intersessional Dialogue

Indian and American officials held the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on Monday during which they discussed matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine and Gaza, the State Department said here.

The interaction, held in New Delhi, comes ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The US delegation was co-chaired by Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P. Royal, the State Department said.

The Indian delegation was co-chaired by Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary for the Americas Nagaraj Naidu along with Indian Ministry of Defence Joint Secretary for International Cooperation Vishwesh Negi.