Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India-US ties on 'upward trajectory, warmer than before': PM Modi

No 'feeling of discrimination' against any religious minority in India, he tells Financial Times

narendra modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s relations with the United States are on an "upward trajectory" despite friction over a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in New York, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with Britain's Financial Times published on Thursday.

The relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC is "broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before," said Modi, adding that the guiding principle in India's foreign policy today is national interest.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi said that there is no "feeling of discrimination" against any religious minority in India, citing Parsis as an example. "Despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, they have found a safe haven in India, living happily and prospering."

About the opinion that democracy was weakening in the country, Modi said that the claims "not only insult the intelligence of the Indian people but also underestimate their deep commitment to values like diversity and democracy".

"Any talk of amending the constitution is meaningless" and India is on the cusp of a "take-off". Modi also said that he was "very confident of victory" in the 2024 elections.

About the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, Modi reiterated India's support for a two-state solution and humanitarian aid for the besieged enclave. "If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so."

On Indian-origin chief executive officers at global companies, Modi said that the main focus currently is not to bring them back but to create such an environment that these companies invest in India.

"We envision a system where anyone from around the world feels at home in India, where our processes and standards are familiar and welcoming," he told the business daily, which published parts of the interview on Wednesday.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

HC sentences TN Minister Ponmudi to 3 yrs of simple imprisonment in DA case

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex's security after recent breach

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl

Doctors to get exemption from prosecution in negligence cases: Amit Shah

Opportunity to replace, redraft colonial criminal laws wasted: Chidambaram

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Indo-US relations Indo-US ties Gaza conflict Religious minorities BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon