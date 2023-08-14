Confirmation

India will be successful when women occupy equal space in society: Rahul

India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in the society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in the society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.
Gandhi also said women must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny.
The former Congress chief also shared a link for applying for the Indira Fellowship named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, a frontal youth wing of the Indian National Congress. The fellow will work closely with her respective district to further organise the 'Indira Activity Centre'. She will work in three major domains awareness, sisterhood and nation building, alongside democratic participation.
"India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq!" Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Independence Day Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

