Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India will get world's largest museum in 2025: Minister Shekhawat

Shekhawat was speaking to the media in his Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency after arriving here for the first time since taking the oath as a Union cabinet minister

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat was speaking to the media in his Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency after arriving here for the first time since taking the oath as a Union cabinet minister. Photo: X@gssjodhpur

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here Sunday that India will develop the North and South Blocks of Delhi's Raisina Hill complex into the world's largest museum in 2025 which will be almost double the size of France's Louvre museum.
An agreement has been signed between France and India for this purpose, the tourism and culture minister said, adding that he was fortunate and proud to be part of the opportunity to execute the world's largest museum project.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shekhawat was speaking to the media in his Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency after arriving here for the first time since taking the oath as a Union cabinet minister.
"Once the Central Vista redevelopment project is complete and offices are shifted in 2025, the North and the South Blocks will be converted into a museum and it will be the world's largest museum," he said, adding that it will be almost double the size of the Louvre in Paris.
Shekhawat said the proposed museum will tell the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.
The Union minister also said the meeting of the World Heritage Committee, of which India is a signatory, will be held in the country for the first time next month.
"I am sure that India, which occupies the third place in the world in the number of world heritage sites, will get one more heritage site this time," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

A drilling machine boring through the arid land in Kandi, near Nokhra Bera

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Chasing water dreams in Rajasthan hamlets

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Congress indulged in corruption, did not carry out water works: Shekhawat

bjp flag,lok sabha

LS polls: BJP will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union min Shekhawat ensures inquiry into Rajasthan fake recruitment scam

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ashok Gehlot only did work of delaying schemes, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Topics : Gajendra Singh Shekhawat museum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon