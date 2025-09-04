Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre moves SC to transfer High Court pleas against Online Gaming Act

Centre moves SC to transfer High Court pleas against Online Gaming Act

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to hear all pleas against Online Gaming Act pending in Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh HCs, citing risk of conflicting judgments

Supreme Court, SC

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 has been contested before three High Courts. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The union government has approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which are currently pending in different High Courts, Bar and Bench reported. 
The law has been contested before three High Courts, and the Centre wants all cases moved to the Supreme Court to prevent multiple, overlapping litigations. 
A Union government counsel mentioned the transfer request before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, asking for it to be listed next week. 
“Union has filed a transfer plea... The Online Gaming Regulation Act has been challenged before three High Courts. If it can be listed on Monday since it's listed for interim orders before the Karnataka High Court,” the counsel said. CJI Gavai agreed to list the case for hearing.   
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Govt moves SC seeking transfer of pleas against online gaming law from HCs

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 4 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Delhi High Court

Govt to notify rules, authority under Online Gaming Act soon: Delhi HC

 

Why the Centre wants the cases transferred

The government has outlined four main reasons for seeking consolidation of the petitions before the Supreme Court.
 
1. Avoiding multiplicity of cases
The petitions filed in different High Courts raise similar legal questions regarding the constitutionality of the Online Gaming Act. The Centre argues that hearing them separately could lead to unnecessary duplication of proceedings, the news report said.
 
2. Constitutional importance
The Online Gaming Regulation Act is being challenged on multiple grounds, including claims that it:
• Violates Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Indian Constitution
• Encroaches on the legislative powers of states under India’s federal system
• Treats games of skill the same as games of chance, potentially affecting equality before the law
 
The government said these issues are of national importance and require a definitive ruling by the Supreme Court.
 
3. Preventing conflicting rulings
Different high courts may issue conflicting decisions on the same law. Consolidating the cases in the Supreme Court would ensure uniform interpretation and legal certainty.
 
4. Ensuring speedy justice
The Centre has also sought an ad-interim ex-parte stay of proceedings in the High Courts. Continuing multiple cases simultaneously could lead to delays and prejudice, whereas a single hearing in the Supreme Court could deliver a faster and final resolution, the news report said.   
 

The Online Gaming Regulation Act, 2025

The new Online Gaming Act prohibits real money online gaming, including fantasy sports, across India.
• Three petitions challenging the law were filed in the Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts
• On Wednesday (September 3), the Madhya Pradesh High Court asked the Union government to respond to a challenge against the law
• Last week, the Karnataka High Court sought a response from the government in a case filed by Head Digital, while an online carrom platform challenged the law in Delhi
 
This legislation is India’s first law to prohibit online games played for money. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20, passed by voice vote in both Houses within two days, and received Presidential assent on August 22.The Act makes it illegal to offer or play online games for money, whether games of skill or chance, with offences classified as cognisable and non-bailable.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Singapore PM

India-Singapore partnership go far beyond diplomacy, says PM Modi

Goods, GST, toothbrush, toothbrushes

LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Flood of jobs in govt sector, over 6 mn youth employed: UP CM Yogi

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mulling options to appoint tainted teachers to Group C, D posts: CM Mamata

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inaugurates battery plant in Haryana entailing ₹3k cr investment

Topics : online gaming Supreme Court Centre Delhi High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon