Indian govt launches the Kisan Rin Portal with the weather portal WIND

Government launches Kisan Rin Portal under the Kisan Credit Card scheme to revolutionise the agriculture sector of India, along with the weather information Network Data Systems (WINDS) portal

farmers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the 'Kisan Rin Portal,' which aims to give farmers subsidised loans under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme to revolutionise the agriculture sector in the country. The schemes will be launched today, September 19, 2023.

At the event at Pusa Complex, the government also launched the weather information Network Data Systems (WINDS) portal and a door-to-door KCC campaign.

Agriculture Minister, the Kisan Rin digital platform will offer a comprehensive view of farmer data, scheme utilisation progress, loan disbursement specifics, and interest subvention claims to increase seamless integration with banks for more effective and efficient agriculture credit.

The agriculture minister also mentioned at the launch event that there are around 7.35 crore KCC accounts as of March 30, with a sanction limit of a total of 8.85 lakh crore.

The government disbursed Rs 6,573 crore

According to the official data, the government of India has disbursed agri-credit of around Rs 6,573 crore at a subsidised interest rate during April-August this fiscal year. 

The door-to-door campaign will extend the benefits of KCC to non-KCC holders of beneficiaries of the central scheme PM-KISAN, under the scheme, the government will pay Rs 600 per annum to the beneficiary of the farmer's bank account.

WIND portal

The Ministry said they will also enhance the impact of the Weather Network Data Systems (WINDS) initiative.

The WIND portal was launched in July this year to leverage advanced weather data analytics to give stakeholders actionable insight to make informed weather decisions on agriculture.

The portal also provides a comprehensive manual to stakeholders for an in-depth understanding of the portal functionalities, data interpretations and effective utilisation, empowering farmers, policymakers and various agricultural entities to make well-informed decisions.

The portal also shares the ministry's parametric crop insurance scheme, along with non-scheme parametric insurance programmes for crop risk mitigation and disaster risk reduction and mitigation being run by the insurance industry.

farmer's life Farming indian government Kisan credit card PM Kisan scheme

Sep 19 2023

