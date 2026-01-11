'Indian Idol 3' winner and actor Prashant Tamang passes away at 43

Prashant Tamang, who rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol 3 and was praised for his turn as a cold-blooded assassin in Paatal Lok 2, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 43.

Tamang's close friend, singer Mahesh Sewa, told PTI that the singer-actor died at his residence in Janak Puri.

"He (Tamang) passed away this morning around 9am due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago and he was hale and hearty," he said.

"His body is still at the hospital. The family is yet to decide whether to perform the funeral in Delhi or Darjeeling," he added.

The news of Tamang's death was first shared by another friend Rajesh Ghatani on social media.

My heart is heavy while writing this very sad news!! May you live in Baikuntha !! Heartfelt tribute Prashant brother, Ghatani wrote on Facebook.

Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling into a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family. His father served with the West Bengal Police and died while in service, after which Tamang left school to take up his father's post.

Encouraged by friends, he auditioned for the reality singing show Indian Idol in 2007, where he went on to win the competition. Tamang's victory triggered unprecedented celebrations across the Darjeeling hills, Sikkim and parts of Nepal.

He then came out with his first album Dhanyavaad in 2010 and regularly performed at concerts in India and overseas.

Tamang transitioned to acting with the Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan the same year and went on to feature in movies such as Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi and Kina Mayama.

He was most recently seen in the second season of the critically-acclaimed Paatal Lok where he essayed the role of Daniel Lecho, an assassin.

The actor will be posthumously seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer "Battle of Galwan", which is set to be released in theatres on April 17.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled Tamang's demise in a post on X.

Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal.I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers, she said.

Amit Paul, who was the runner-up of "Indian Idol" season three, shared a note on his Instagram handle, expressing shock over the news of Tamang's death.

Sharing the picture of the late actor, he wrote, "How's this even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still can't process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this." Tamang is survived by his wife Geeta Thapa and four-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang. The musician used to regularly post videos and photos of his daughter and wife on social media.