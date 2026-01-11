Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Puja Khedkar alleges house help sedated family, stole valuables; probe on

Puja Khedkar informed the police late on Saturday night about the alleged incident that occurred at the family's bungalow on Baner Road

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar claimed that she managed to free herself and alerted the police using another phone.

The Pune police have launched a probe into former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's allegations that a house help had rendered her and her parents unconscious and committed theft at their residence, an official said on Sunday.

Puja Khedkar informed the police late on Saturday night about the alleged incident that occurred at the family's bungalow on Baner Road, the official said.

According to police, she claimed that a house help hailing from Nepal, who had been employed recently, administered sedatives to her and her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, rendered them unconscious, tied them up, and decamped with their mobile phones and some valuables.

 

Puja Khedkar claimed that she managed to free herself and alerted the police using another phone, the official said.

Khedkar reported the incident over the phone and has not lodged a written complaint yet or provided details about any other valuables she claimed to have been stolen, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated.

A case had been registered against the Khedkar couple last year in connection with the abduction of a truck driver following a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai.

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

