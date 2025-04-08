Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

The alert was triggered when a bomb threat message was found inside one of the plane's toilets while the aircraft was mid-flight

indigo airlines, indigo

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), revealed that airlines had received 24 hoax bomb threats this year up to March 25. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo flight operating from Jaipur to Mumbai was forced to land under full emergency protocols at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday evening after a bomb threat note was discovered onboard, news agency ANI reported.
 
The aircraft made a safe landing at 8:50 pm after airport authorities declared a full emergency at 8:43 pm. The alert was triggered when a bomb threat message was found inside one of the plane’s toilets while the aircraft was mid-flight.
 
Upon discovery of the note, the crew promptly alerted air traffic control, and emergency procedures were activated in line with standard aviation safety protocols.
 
 
"The flight landed safely at 20:50 hours. A full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 20:43 hours. Airport operations were not affected," a CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement. "CSMIA is closely coordinating with the airline and security authorities. The safety of passengers and staff remains our primary concern," the statement added, as quoted by ANI.
 
Earlier this month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), revealed that airlines had received 24 hoax bomb threats this year up to March 25.
 

More From This Section

Punjab Police personnel during an encounter with gangsters suspected to be involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case near Attari in Amritsar

LIVE news: Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's house in Punjab

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi braces for intense heat as IMD issues yellow alert, AQI turns 'poor'

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI rises to 221

electricity

Heatwaves drove 1/3rd of rise in India's power demand in 2024: Report

CNG autorickshaw, autorickshaw

Draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out of CNG autorickshaws in Delhi

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Bomb Threat Calls Mumbai airport Hoax bomb call BS Web Reports Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon