Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI rises to 221

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI rises to 221

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated, falling into the 'poor' or 'moderate' category

Pollution, India Pollution

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality worsened, dropping to the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning after remaining ‘moderate’ for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 8 am on April 8, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 225 at the same time on Monday. 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated, falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 261 at 4 pm on April 7. Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 165, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 258 and 240, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI rose to 228, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.   

CAQM invokes Grap Stage-I curbs

On April 2, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category.  Under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), authorities conduct stringent checks on polluting vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms, while traffic management is intensified to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions.  Additionally, industries, power plants, and brick kilns are required to implement stricter emission control measures to minimise their environmental impact. 

Delhi weather update

The national capital is expected to witness mainly clear skies with a maximum humidity level of 45 per cent. A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave for Tuesday, as residents are likely to continue facing challenging weather conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

More From This Section

Punjab Police personnel during an encounter with gangsters suspected to be involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case near Attari in Amritsar

LIVE news: Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's house in Punjab

electricity

Heatwaves drove 1/3rd of rise in India's power demand in 2024: Report

CNG autorickshaw, autorickshaw

Draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out of CNG autorickshaws in Delhi

Mohan Yadav, ANMOL web portal

MP CM Mohan Yadav launches ANMOL 2.0 web portal on World Health Day

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in London at start of six-day Europe tour

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon