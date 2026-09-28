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Home / India News / IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand says his name 'unmapped' from voter roll

IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand says his name 'unmapped' from voter roll

Anand said his name has been marked 'unmapped' from the electoral roll and he has been asked to appear for a hearing to avoid deletion

Rajiv Anand, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO, Indusind Bank (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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IndusInd Bank MD & CEO Rajiv Anand has said his name has been "unmapped" from the electoral roll and he has been asked to appear for a hearing to avoid deletion from the voter list.

"I have been told my name is "unmapped" from the voting list. I have voted in every election ever since I have been eligible to vote. I hold a passport, PAN Card, voter ID card and Aadhar card. I am now being asked to appear for a hearing else my name will be deleted. Why should I?," Anand said in a X post on Sunday.

"Indians have so many certificates to prove who they are. Aadhar card. PAN Card. Voter ID. Passport. You would think there is an identity crisis!", he said in another post.

 

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Election Commission last week announced a slew of decisions for the ease of voters who have been issued notices, including doorstep collection of documents and extending deadlines in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The period for filing claims and objections has been extended till October 30 for Delhi voters, while for Maharashtra it has been extended till October 12.

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The EC also said that in the case of any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing SIR for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, the BLOs will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO.

"Such persons need not be called for hearing to the ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online.

"Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required," it had said, adding that facilities for the online hearing are to be strengthened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:39 AM IST