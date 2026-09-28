LPU protest: SIT formed, classes suspended for 10 days; what we know so far

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara staged a violent protest on Sunday over claims that a female student was sexually assaulted on the university campus, prompting police to register a rape case against an unidentified person and form a special investigation team (SIT).

The university has since suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. LPU said the measures were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students. A revised examination schedule will be communicated separately through the University's Management System (UMS).

What triggered the LPU protest?

The protest began near the girls' hostel at around 1 am on Sunday after claims circulated among students and on social media that a female student had allegedly been sexually assaulted by an outsider working at the university.

Students alleged that the incident had taken place around three days earlier and that the hostel warden had been informed but had not taken action.

ALSO READ: LPU students vandalise campus after unverified rape claim sparks protest LPU has denied knowledge of any such incident and described the allegations circulating on social media as "false, baseless and fabricated."

Police register rape case, form SIT

Police said an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under rape provisions based on a complaint linked to the students' allegations.

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla told PTI that the investigation would include forensic, CCTV and phone-data analysis. An SIT has been formed to investigate the allegations, with student representatives also included in the probe.

Police said preliminary checks at the hostel room identified by protesting students had not corroborated the allegation. The three students staying in the room denied that any such incident had occurred there, according to The Indian Express.

There was also a separate suicide case involving a female LPU student from Telangana around 15 days earlier. Police said her phone had been sent for forensic examination and that further action would follow if evidence of foul play emerged.

LPU denies rape, suicide claims

LPU has denied the allegations and said it did not know about any such incident.

The university said certain people were spreading “false, baseless and fabricated rumours” through social media and other channels. It urged students, parents and the public not to circulate unverified information and to rely on official communications.

The university also released a video featuring three students who said they were staying in the room where protesters claimed the alleged assault had occurred. However, a subsequent report by Hindustan Times said the same students later alleged that they had been instructed to make those statements.

Protest turned violent

The protest escalated as students damaged property on the LPU campus, including window panes and shops in the university mall. Videos from the campus also showed fires and protesters climbing on a decommissioned MiG-23 aircraft and a military tank displayed on the premises.

Students subsequently blocked a stretch of NH-44, the Delhi-Amritsar national highway, resulting in long traffic queues and diversions.

The situation later escalated into clashes between protesters and police. Police said stones and other objects were thrown at personnel and vehicles. Police used a lathi charge while attempting to clear the highway.

NH-44 reopened, over 2,000 police personnel deployed

Traffic movement on NH-44 in Phagwara was restored on Monday morning after the blockade continued for more than 15 hours, police said. The situation has been brought under control, although security personnel remain deployed around the university.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed around LPU following the violence, according to police reports.

LPU classes suspended for 10 days, exams postponed

LPU has said regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days from September 28.

The university has also postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. Students may travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians.

Those staying on campus have been advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from activities linked to the unrest. (With inputs from agencies)