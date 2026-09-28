LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term exams amid protests

Punjab's Lovely Professional University postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape case.

The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a statement.

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said.

"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated.

The administration also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka held both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots.

"I believe both the Central government and the Punjab government have failed; it is their responsibility to intervene immediately. I directly hold both the Centre and the Punjab government responsible for inciting these riots... I appeal to both the students and the administration to sit down and bring the situation under control immediately... I feel that a proper investigation has not been conducted; everything is happening in a state of panic. Neither the administration nor the university authorities seem to have a grip on the situation, and the students' voices are not being heard. I believe they need to act sensibly-whether it is the students or the administration-and handle this matter responsibly...," he told ANI.

Massive student protests erupted in Punjab's Phagwara area early Sunday morning after news spread on social media regarding the alleged rape of a university student within the campus premises.

According to police, the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident is ongoing; police officials have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped within the university campus. The identity of the accused is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people for now, as the investigation is ongoing.