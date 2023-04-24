close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Industrial concentration power doesn't dictates pricing capacity: SBI

The core CPI (which was sticky for almost one year) also moderated to almost 2-years low to 5.74 per cent in March 2023, said Ghosh

IANS Chennai
SBI

SBI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian corporate sector is a mix of large and small players and it is factually incorrect to conjecture that industrial concentration power dictates their pricing capacity, said a top economist of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The report authored by SBI's Group Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, rejects the views of Professor Viral Acharya in his Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, Spring 2023.

According to the SBI report, Acharya in his paper had said that "reason why the persistence in the core inflation is rising is that consumers do not seem to be fully benefiting from input price declines, which may be due to greater pricing power in increasingly concentrated industrial organisation structures".

"What lends some credibility to this thesis is the observation that in contrast to the rest of the world, India's core inflation is rising more in Goods, where its industrial sectors are increasingly concentrated, than in Services, though there are early signs of pricing power rising in the Services sector too."

Recently, consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated to an almost 15-month low to 5.66 per cent in March 2023.

The core CPI (which was sticky for almost one year) also moderated to almost 2-years low to 5.74 per cent in March 2023, said Ghosh.

Also Read

Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

The Big 5 Viral Acharya mantras to benefit from China Plus One strategy

Monopolies in various sectors pushing prices higher: Jairam Ramesh

Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Banking sector mutual funds lost 6% in a week

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

SC extends Mishra's interim bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case till July 11

Lalit Modi tenders unconditional apology; SC closes contempt case

Why is the 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act being opposed?

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi on Tuesday

Ghosh tested the hypothesis whether India's high core inflation is due to the pricing power enjoyed by industries and their structure by studying seven sectors where Oligopoly (markets dominated by small number of players -- telecom, basic metals); Oligopsony (market where small number of buyers exist -- passenger cars/two wheelers) and Monopsony (one buyer market, where is no evidence of monopoly control).

He studied seven industrial sectors -- Telecom, FMCG, Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicles, Retail Trade, Steel and Basic Metals.

"Based on the presence of major players across sectors and the concomitant market share in respective sectors, we adjusted the respective CPI weights and estimated 'CPI Industrial Concentration Index' for the period Jan'15 till Mar'23," Ghosh said.

The resultant "CPI Concentration Index" results show that estimated Concentration CPI is consistently less than the Core CPI since January 2015.

For a brief period beginning Jan'20 till Nov'20 and also during the pandemic as supply disruptions weighed heavily, the estimated concentration CPI was higher than the core CPI.

"The findings suggest that the increase in prices during the pandemic was more on account of supply chain and logistical disruptions caused by the pandemic and after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine rather than firms increasing prices because of higher pricing power. It is thus incorrect to infer that Industrial Concentration dictated pricing capacity of firms," Ghosh said.

It is the food CPI which impacts the General CPI and not the Core CPI, he added.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sbi Industrial policy pricing reforms

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Birla Estates
3 min read

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

EPFO, funds, savings
2 min read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
6 min read

Air Pollution Killing 1200 young people every year in Europe: EEA Report

air pollution, delhi polution, stubble burning, delhi air, air, environment
2 min read

China embassy removes interview transcript on ex-Soviet State

China Flag
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon