Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan

Topics
Sikkim | northeast | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as new governor of Sikkim in Raj Bhawan, Gangtok
Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as new governor of Sikkim in Raj Bhawan, Gangtok. (Twitter: All India Radio News)

Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new governor of Sikkim.

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim.

He hails from the tribal Kharwar community of Uttar Pradesh and was a BJP MLC.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his council of ministers, besides senior officials, were present at the function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:42 IST

