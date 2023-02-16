Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

Senior leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new governor of .

He was administered the oath of office by High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of .

He hails from the tribal Kharwar community of Uttar Pradesh and was a MLC.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his council of ministers, besides senior officials, were present at the function.

