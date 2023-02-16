Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

-
ALSO READ
SDF submits memorandum to governor, seeks President's rule in Sikkim
BJP sure of repeat show in Kutch as Congress slugs it out, AAP splits votes
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia becomes new president of Hamro Sikkim Party
Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record
People to decide future of Janardhan Reddy's new party: Karnataka Minister
-
Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new governor of Sikkim.
He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan here.
Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim.
He hails from the tribal Kharwar community of Uttar Pradesh and was a BJP MLC.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his council of ministers, besides senior officials, were present at the function.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU