close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Kupwara district, two terrorists killed

A police spokesman said two terrorists were killed in the operation

Photo: ANI

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway," police spokesman posted on X | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two terrorists were killed as Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.
A police spokesman said two terrorists were killed in the operation.
"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway," police spokesman posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, 1 terrorist killed

Terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorist gunned down

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's, four terrorists killed in joint operation

BBSSL to provide scientifically produced certified seeds to farmers: Shah

12 killed after SUV rams into stationary truck in K'taka's Chikkaballapur

Govt rolls out mandatory norms for helmets for police, water dispensers

Akali Dal 'saddened' over auction of Golden Temple model gifted to PM Modi

Global South shouldn't be saddled with unviable debt from initiatives: EAM

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara terrorists

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon