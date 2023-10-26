close
12 killed after SUV rams into stationary truck in K'taka's Chikkaballapur

The accident took place on National Highway 44 near a traffic police station. Police suspect foggy weather to have been the cause of the mishap

accident

"An Andhra Pradesh-based Tata Sumo collided with a truck around 7 am," Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh said | Photo: ANI/Representative

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Twelve persons, including three women, were killed after an SUV collided with a parked truck in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru early Thursday morning, police said.
The accident took place on National Highway 44 near a traffic police station. Police suspect foggy weather to have been the cause of the mishap.
"An Andhra Pradesh-based Tata Sumo collided with a truck around 7 am," Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh said.
The deceased belonged to Kothacheruvu of the Gorantla area of the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, the Superintendent of Police said.
The SUV was crushed due to the impact and passersby along with police managed to pull out victims who were rushed to hospital.
The five injured are undergoing treatment in hospital, the police official said.
Further details about the deceased will be known after an investigation, he said.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

