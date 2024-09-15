Two Indian Navy women officers to embark on blue-water global voyage

Two Indian Navy women officers -- Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K -- would be embarking on an arduous blue-water voyage around the world soon after three years of preparations. The duo will be undertaking the expedition of circumnavigating the globe onboard Indian naval sailing vessel (INSV) Tarini, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Sunday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Lt Commander Dilna K, who hails from Calicut, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in June 2014. Her father, late Devadasan, served the Indian Army. Lt Commander Roopa A, a native of Pondicherry, joined the Navy in June 2017. Her father, Alagirisamy GP, was part of the Indian Air Force.

The two women officers have been preparing for the 'Sagar Parikrama' expedition for the last three years, Madhwal said.

"Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt," Commander Madhwal said.

The two officers are undergoing training under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator and 'Golden Globe Race' hero, Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd).

The officers, as part of a six-member crew, had participated in trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

Thereafter, they undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode.

Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year.

"Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills," the Navy spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in ocean sailing expeditions through the pioneering efforts of sail training ships -- INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini, and circumnavigating onboard INSV Mhadei and Tarini.

"Continuing with the celebration of maritime skill and adventure, two Indian Navy women officers -- Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K would be embarking on the extraordinary expedition of circumnavigating the globe onboard INSV Tarini very shortly," Madhwal added.

INSV Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all women officer crew in the historic first 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality, the spokesperson said.