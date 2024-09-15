Clapping to music won't lead to success: TMC MLA on doctors' stir

Business Standard
Agitating doctors strongly opposed the remarks, saying it was a people's movement and should not be trivialised

Kolkata
A ruling Trinamool Congress MLA on Sunday courted controversy by lashing out at the movement of doctors and people on the RG Kar issue, saying that "mere clapping and dancing to slogans accompanied by music beat will not lead to success".
Agitating doctors strongly opposed the remarks, saying it was a people's movement and should not be trivialised.
Rajarhat-New Town MLA Tapas Chatterjee, during a meeting in his locality, was heard saying in a purported video, "Clapping and dancing to disco beats will not make any movement successful. A true movement is marked by more serious activities."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
 
The ongoing protests demanding justice for a woman medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata, are marked by sloganeering, street plays and collective singing of songs.
Doctors have been staging a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, in Salt Lake area for the last six days.
Strongly opposing the MLA's remarks, Aniket Mahata, an office-bearer of the Junior Doctors' Forum, told PTI, "We are staging an agitation demanding justice for the victim and are getting the support of the common people. Our stir will continue till our demands are met. Our movement should not be trivialised."

Chatterjee could not be contacted for a comment.

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

