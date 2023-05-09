close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Injured mountaineer Maloo to be flown to Delhi as his infection grows

He was found alive in a deep crevasse of Mount Annapurna at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuer

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo

Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The family of injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo is planning to fly him to New Delhi from Nepal for further treatment as the infection is spreading in his body, a relative and an official of an expedition company said here on Tuesday.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 meters while descending from Camp III.

Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Sudheer, Anurag's cousin, told PTI that the family is planning to fly him to New Delhi for treatment but cannot say anything till all arrangements are done.

His infection has spread and needs further treatment, so he will soon be flown to Delhi, an official at the Seven Summit Trek, the organiser of the expedition of which Anurag was a part, said.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

518 stranded people evacuated from violence-affected areas of Manipur

Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

The official, however, said that he has no information as to when the Indian mountaineer will be discharged from the Kathmandu hospital and flown to New Delhi. Earlier, the doctors said that his health is gradually improving, though his condition is not out of danger.

Anurag is still on ventilator support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Medicity Hospital, one of the top private hospitals in Kathmandu. He was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mountaineering Nepal

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

BSE Midcap index nears 52-week high; outperforms Smallcap, Sensex

markets
4 min read

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

Students, college, education, universities, admissions
2 min read

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

Spurt in Indians using investors' visa for US entry
2 min read

From venomous snake to 'Nalayak Beta'; public discourse during K'taka polls

BJP, Congress
2 min read

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

nirmala sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon