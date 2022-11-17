Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal

-
ALSO READ
Nepal in fix over recruitment in Gorkha regiments due to Agnipath scheme
China increasingly involved in Nepal's domestic politics ahead of elections
Nepal mulls shifting Everest base camp due to risk of melting glacier
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 147 km ESE of Nepal capital Kathmandu
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Nepal's Nagarkot on Monday morning
-
Ahead of the general election in Nepal, the Indo-Nepal international border will be sealed for the next 72 hours.
The decision was made after a high-level meeting of India and Nepelese officials. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have long borders with Nepal and the people of both the countries do not required Visa or Passport to cross the borders.
Kamal Bhattarai, Deputy Secretary of Election Commission cum Spokespersons wrote a letter to Home Ministry of India and informed about the same.
Following the decision, the people will not be allowed to travel between these two countries from midnight of November 17. The polling is held on November 20.
In case anyone travels in Nepal through airlines, they have to produce Passport and ticket.
The official said that emergency services including ambulances, water tankers, milk tankers, fire tenders etc are exempted.--IANS
ajk/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU