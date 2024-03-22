IPL 2024: Chennai Metro extends timing due to CSK-RCB match today

Indian Premier League is all set to begin today featuring five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chennai's Chepauk stadium from around 7.30 pm. Due to the IPL 2024 cricket match, the rush in the streets is expected to remain high and hence Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced to run beyond the scheduled time.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) expecting a heavy rush in the Government Estate / Central metro stations due to the IPL Cricket match at Chepauk Stadium.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 live telecast: Star Sports to provide sign language feed The post reads, "Considering the IPL cricket match that is scheduled at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai tomorrow on 22-3-2024 at 6.30 pm, CMRL wishes to inform that it will be operating metro trains beyond 11 pm tomorrow night till 01:00 am of 23-3-2024 to facilitate cricket fans of Chennai to return home safely after the match."

The CMRL also informed about the network congestion at the stadium and adjacent places due to the heavy rush making it difficult to buy online tickets. After the match, there can be a rush at Government Estate / Central metro stations and may result in long waits in the queues to buy tickets. Commuters are advised to buy their metro tickets in advance for return journeys or round trips (to & fro). The passengers can purchase tickets online through the CMRL mobile application, Phone app, WhatsApp, ONDC, or ticket counters at any of the stations before moving to the stadium.

The X post also mentions, "In view of the heavy rush of commuters late in the night after normal operating hours, CMRL will be making arrangements at Govt. Estate Metro and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro ticketing counters for issue of only single journey tickets of flat fare Rs.50/- that can be used to exit at any station in metro network."

"CMRL wishes to provide safe and comfortable transit facilities in Chennai traffic," the tweet concludes.

Check the tweets here:

#UPDATE

Considering the IPL cricket match that is scheduled at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai tomorrow on 22-3-2024 at 6.30 pm, CMRL wishes to inform that it will be operating metro trains beyond 11 pm tomorrow night till 01:00 am of 23-3-2024 to facilitate cricket fans of Chennai to… Considering the IPL cricket match that is scheduled at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai tomorrow on 22-3-2024 at 6.30 pm, CMRL wishes to inform that it will be operating metro trains beyond 11 pm tomorrow night till 01:00 am of 23-3-2024 to facilitate cricket fans of Chennai to… March 21, 2024





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from Rajasthan Royals squad Viewers can watch the live IPL action on Star Sports Network TV Channels, they can also live stream the match on the Jio Cinema application and its website.

The commentary of online streaming of the matches will also be available on JioCinema in 12 different languages English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Bengali.