Top headlines: GST authorities quiz auto dealers, electronics exports up

Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

Expanding investigation into allegedly wrongful claims of input tax credit by insurance companies, the tax authorities are probing a section of automobile dealers who have supposedly generated fake invoices without providing any service, which is a punishable offence under goods and services tax (GST) law.



Sebi bars brokers from creating bank guarantees with client funds The authorities are learnt to have questioned the car dealers to explain the services they provided general insurance companies. Read more...

This is part of a series of steps taken by the capital market regulator to safeguard clients’ funds and securities from misuse by brokers. Read more... The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put a stop to the practice of brokers creating bank guarantees using client funds. It said on Tuesday that such practices will be barred from May 1 and all existing bank guarantees have to be terminated by September 30.

Also Read Why do states want a bigger share of GST? Top Headlines: Record car sales in 2022, 3rd highest GST collection in Dec Top Headlines: GST Council meet, exports record flat growth, and more One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks? Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal Delhi govt supports filing of FIR against WFI chief: Saurabh Bharadwaj Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Electronics exports grew a whopping 50% in FY23; may overtake drugs, pharma

A surge in electronics exports, including smartphones, accounted for a massive 31 per cent of the rise in India’s merchandising exports in FY23 over the previous year, in value terms based on the Commerce Ministry’s latest figures.



CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data Merchandise exports increased by $25 billion, hitting $447 billion in FY23 over $422 billion in the previous year. Of this, the increase in smartphones and Apple iPhone exports alone contributed 23 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. Read more...

The Northeast got a 7.7 per cent share in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding in 2021-22 (FY22), reveals an analysis of data collated by primeinfobase.com. This is the second-lowest since CSR spending became mandatory in 2014-15 (FY15). It had been as high as 10.1 per cent at its peak in 2016-17. Read more... Companies spent a smaller share of their mandatory charitable spending in the Northeast than before.

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines seek Ratan Tata's help

Over 1,500 pilots of Tata Group-run airlines on Tuesday sent a petition to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, requesting him to intervene in the ongoing matter with Air India’s human resources (HR) department regarding revised service agreement and updated salary structures.