Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav deny corruption charges

IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav deny corruption charges

The three claimed before the court through their lawyer that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lacked evidence to prosecute them in the case

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

The case stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashvi Yadav on Tuesday refuted corruption and other charges levelled against them by the CBI in a case connected to alleged irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The three made the submissions before special judge Vishal Gogne during the arguments on whether to frame charges against them in the case.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption that carry a maximum jail term of seven years.

The three claimed before the court through their lawyer that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lacked evidence to prosecute them in the case.

 

The hearing in the case will resume on Wednesday and the judge directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear before the court.

Also Read

battery lithium

Govt ends import duty for items needed to make EV batteries, phones

IPL 2025 today's match: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Live cricket score updates on March 25 from Ahmedabad

GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Punjab Kings set 244 runs target for Gujarat to win

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament passes bill to replace century-old Boiler Act with new measures

Nagpur violence

LIVE: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Madras HC Bench recuses itself from hearing TASMAC plea against ED searches

"Further arguments on the aspect of the charge have been heard on behalf of accused no. 1 to 4 (Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav and Lara Projects LLP). Let the IO appear on the next date," the judge said.

Prasad, who was railway minister during the UPA-1 government, had earlier questioned the validity of sanctions obtained by the CBI to prosecute him in the case.

The agency told the court on February 28 that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case.

The case stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to the IRCTC. Later, they were leased to the Patna-based Sujata Hotels Private Limited for operations and maintenance.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party -- Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names the then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused in the chargesheet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC takes suo motu cognisance of controversial Allahabad HC order on rape

Ranya Rao

Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao admits using hawala channels

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bullock cart during a rally at Karur

Punjab govt mulls resuming traditional bullock cart races in Kila Raipur

India Pollution

Rs 858 cr pollution control fund unused due to lack of approval: Parl panel

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

CAG, IIM Mumbai sign pact on logistics, supply chain, inventory management

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav IRCTC scam Tejashwi Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon