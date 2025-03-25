Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao admits to using hawala channels

Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao admits to using hawala channels

According to the prosecution, Rao admitted to using hawala channels to facilitate gold purchases, a claim that strengthens the case against her

Ranya Rao

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya, the step-daughter of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao. | Photo: IMDB website

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, has admitted to using hawala channels for purchases, the prosecution argued before a special court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its order on the actress' bail plea until March 27, following a detailed hearing of arguments from both the defence and the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, Rao admitted to using hawala channels to facilitate gold purchases, a claim that strengthens the case against her.

During the proceedings, Rao's counsel Kiran Jawali argued for her release, while the counsel appearing for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Madhu Rao, presented evidence suggesting her direct role in the illicit transfer of funds.

 

As part of the legal process, officials have invoked Section 108 of the Customs Act, which mandates a judicial inquiry.

Also Read

Ranya Rao

Probe confirms allegations of police protocol misuse by actress Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao

Court denies bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Ranya Rao

Gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao was allotted land for steel plant: KIADB

Ranya Rao

Shocked and devastated: DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter Ranya Rao's arrest

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold smuggling drops significantly after July import duty cut: CBIC chief

Authorities clarified that this is not a police interrogation but a judicial investigation to scrutinise financial irregularities and potential violations of law. The probe aims to uncover the depth of the illegal transactions and any further connections to the broader smuggling network.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya, the step-daughter of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the DRI had stated.

Later, the DGP-rank officer was sent on compulsory leave by the Karnataka government and was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case.

More From This Section

Nagpur violence

LIVE: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bullock cart during a rally at Karur

Punjab govt mulls resuming traditional bullock cart races in Kila Raipur

India Pollution

Rs 858 cr pollution control fund unused due to lack of approval: Parl panel

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

CAG, IIM Mumbai sign pact on logistics, supply chain, inventory management

PremiumUndersea cables

Undersea cable firms seek easier rules, incentives for faster landings

Topics : Gold Smugglers Gold smuggling hawala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon