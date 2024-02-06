Sensex (    %)
                        
IRCTC eWallet: How to use eWallet for online train booking?

Leverage IRCTC eWallet to book train tickets online. It has several benefits, like you can check transaction history and wallet history, and use transaction password features as well

Source: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides a payment wallet service called IRCTC eWallet that can be used as one of the payment methods for booking train tickets. 

The IRCTC eWallet has several features like no payment gateway charges per ticket, online wallet top-up, no dependency on a specific bank's network, and you can also claim easy refunds in case of ticket cancellation. The IRCTC eWallet app also allows you to check transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.
IRCTC eWallet can also be used for Tatkal ticket booking. IRCTC also claims eWallet has multiple advantages as you can save a lot of time by eliminating the payment approval cycle.

As per IRCTC's official website, IRCTC issues a transaction password or PIN Number that is required to be entered before every booking via IRCTC eWallet. In case, any of your banks go offline, you can still book tickets through IRCTC's eWallet account.

The maximum amount you can deposit to your eWallet is Rs 1000, and the minimum amount you can deposit is Rs 100.

How to use an IRCTC eWallet?

Here are the simple steps to check IRCTC eWallet:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., https://www.irctc.co.in and log in using IRCTC credentials.
  • To use IRCTC for the first time, you need to create an account.
  • Click on ‘IRCTC eWallet’ under the 'IRCTC Exclusive' button.
  • Enter the IRCTC transaction password which is required if your Aadhaar number or PAN number is not verified in your IRCTC account.
  • After successfully entering your transaction password click on the Submit button.
  • Thereafter, you will be redirected to the IRCTC homepage.
  • Now, you can log in using your credentials. 
  • Look for the 'IRCTC Exclusive' tab and enter it on eWallet.
  • Click on 'IRCTC eWallet deposit' and proceed with payment as multiple options are provided, like UPI, Net banking, credit card, or debit card.
  • Once you are done with it, proceed with the book train tickets on the IRCTC website and make payment.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

