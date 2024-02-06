IRCTC eWallet: How to use eWallet for online train booking?

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides a payment wallet service called IRCTC eWallet that can be used as one of the payment methods for booking train tickets.

The IRCTC eWallet has several features like no payment gateway charges per ticket, online wallet top-up, no dependency on a specific bank's network, and you can also claim easy refunds in case of ticket cancellation. The IRCTC eWallet app also allows you to check transaction history, wallet payment history and transaction password security features.

IRCTC eWallet can also be used for Tatkal ticket booking. IRCTC also claims eWallet has multiple advantages as you can save a lot of time by eliminating the payment approval cycle.

As per IRCTC's official website, IRCTC issues a transaction password or PIN Number that is required to be entered before every booking via IRCTC eWallet. In case, any of your banks go offline, you can still book tickets through IRCTC's eWallet account.





ALSO READ: Anurag Thakur flags off first Aastha Special Train from Himachal to Ayodhya The maximum amount you can deposit to your eWallet is Rs 1000, and the minimum amount you can deposit is Rs 100.

How to use an IRCTC eWallet?

Here are the simple steps to check IRCTC eWallet: